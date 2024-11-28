Azerbaijan, Iran complete joint military exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Special Forces of the Azerbaijani Army’s Land Forces and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces have completed the joint tactical exercise Araz-2024.

The drills were held near the Aslanduz settlement in Iran’s Ardabil province.During the primary phase of the exercise, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were deployed throughout the region to define the locations, movement patterns, and training of illegal armed groups. Concurrently, operations were conducted on radio-electronic warfare and radio-electronic reconnaissance.The identified positions of the imaginary enemy were neutralized through precise artillery fire and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).Additionally, the tasks on neutralizing enemy manpower were executed with high precision by the servicemen.Overall, the conduct of the exercise and the professionalism demonstrated by the military personnel were highly commended.At the end of the exercise, a group of outstanding personnel were recognized and awarded for their exemplary performance.

