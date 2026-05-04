Reimagining Pakistan’s energy security through CPEC and regional connectivity

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The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing war involving the US, Israel, and Iran has exposed Pakistan’s deep structural vulnerability to global energy disruptions.

With nearly half of its petroleum imports passing through this single maritime chokepoint, Pakistan faces immediate threats of fuel shortages and economic inflation, News.Az reports, citing Pakistan Today.

To mitigate these risks, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offers a strategic framework to move beyond a fragile, import-dependent model by diversifying supply routes and strengthening domestic resilience.

A primary opportunity lies in developing Gwadar Port into a regional energy logistics hub. By establishing large-scale strategic petroleum reserves at Gwadar, Pakistan could expand its emergency buffers beyond the current limit of a few weeks. Furthermore, Pakistan can look toward Central Asia’s vast hydrocarbon and hydropower resources. Potential energy corridors linking through western China or direct electricity transmission projects could provide alternative supply lines that bypass volatile maritime routes.

Domestically, the transition requires a shift toward decentralized renewable energy systems, such as microgrids in remote regions, and the electrification of the transport sector to reduce the national oil import bill. Under CPEC 2.0, attracting industrial investment for electric vehicle manufacturing and battery technology is essential. Ultimately, the current crisis illustrates that national security depends on a diversified energy architecture that prioritizes strategic storage, regional Eurasian connectivity, and a move away from fossil-fuel-based power generation toward a resilient, modernized grid.

News.Az