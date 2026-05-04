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Apple effectively raises Mac Mini starting price by discontinuing base model

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Apple effectively raises Mac Mini starting price by discontinuing base model
Photo: Extreme Tech

Apple has increased the entry-level price of the Mac Mini by $200 without officially changing the price tags of its remaining configurations.

The shift occurred after Apple quietly removed the $599 entry-level model—which featured a 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM—from its online store. As a result, the 512GB storage variant, previously a mid-tier option priced at $799, has become the new "base" model for the compact desktop, News.Az reports, citing Extreme Tech.

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The decision follows an earnings call where CEO Tim Cook highlighted "higher-than-expected demand" for the Mac Mini and Mac Studio, driven largely by their popularity for running local AI and agentic tools. Analysts suggest that by cutting the lower-margin 256GB version, Apple is managing a global shortage of high-performance memory chips. While the newer, budget-friendly MacBook Neo remains available at a $599 starting price, the removal of the cheapest Mac Mini significantly raises the barrier to entry for the Mac desktop ecosystem.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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