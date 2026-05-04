Trellix discloses unauthorized access to source code repository

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Cybersecurity firm Trellix revealed over the weekend that unauthorized actors gained access to a portion of its internal source code repository.

The company, formed from the merger of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, stated that upon identifying the breach, it immediately engaged outside forensic experts and notified law enforcement, News.Az reports, citing Gov Info Security.

Despite the intrusion, Trellix emphasized that its initial investigation has found no evidence that the source code release or distribution processes were affected, nor that the accessed code has been exploited in the wild.

The incident highlights a growing trend of targeting security vendors, following similar recent repository breaches at firms like Checkmarx and Cisco. While the extent of the stolen data and the identity of the attackers remain undisclosed, Trellix has pledged to share further technical details once its full investigation concludes. The company currently protects over 200 million endpoints globally, making the security of its internal code a matter of significant interest to its 50,000 business and government customers.

News.Az