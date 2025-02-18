Azerbaijan, Iran explore prospects for economic, transport and energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Tehran, Azerbaijan’s Prime Ali Asadov met Monday with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on the current state of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, as well as the prospects for cooperation across the economic, trade, investment, transport, transit, oil and gas, energy and humanitarian spheres, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The parties exchanged views on the establishment of road and railway links, the construction of the East Zangezur-Nakhchivan transport infrastructure passing through the territory of Iran, the development of the North-South transport corridor and the implementation of other joint projects.

The discussions also focused on improving the environmental situation in the Caspian Sea, preventing its pollution and shallowing, as well as a number of other issues related to cooperation in the Caspian Sea basin.

News.Az