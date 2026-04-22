Italy warns UniCredit over potential HQ move to Germany

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Italy has signaled strong opposition to any move by UniCredit UniCredit to relocate its headquarters or key operations to Germany as part of its broader expansion strategy involving a potential takeover of Commerzbank.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said Italy would not support shifting the bank’s legal base or central offices abroad, even though the government views UniCredit’s expansion plans in Germany positively from a strategic and economic standpoint, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The comments come amid UniCredit’s growing interest in increasing its stake in Commerzbank Commerzbank, a move that could reshape the European banking landscape and significantly expand the Italian lender’s footprint in Germany.

Rome retains so-called “golden power” authority, allowing the government to intervene in corporate transactions considered sensitive to national interests. Officials could use this mechanism to impose conditions on any deal, including keeping registered offices or key management functions in Italy.

While UniCredit has not announced any plan to relocate its headquarters, the issue is expected to become a major negotiation point if talks over Commerzbank progress.

Italy has previously used its golden powers in other banking deals, including conditions imposed on domestic consolidation efforts. However, the approach has sparked tensions with the European Union, which has criticized such interventions as barriers to cross-border banking integration.

EU regulators have already opened an infringement procedure against Italy over its use of national security arguments in banking mergers, reflecting broader tensions over financial market integration in Europe.

The potential deal also has domestic implications within Germany, where UniCredit’s existing HVB unit is based in Munich while Commerzbank is headquartered in Frankfurt. This raises additional questions over where leadership and operational control would be concentrated if a merger or acquisition proceeds.

Italy says it supports UniCredit’s international growth strategy but insists that any structural shift away from Italian jurisdiction would be unacceptable.

The bank has previously stated it has no current intention to move its headquarters, but political scrutiny is expected to intensify as discussions over Commerzbank progress and regulatory pressure from both Italy and the EU increases.







News.Az