Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia, Ukraine, Poland eye to create new logistics product

The purpose of the joint work on the South-West corridor, which comprises railways of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia, Ukraine and Poland, is to create a new attractive logistics product, head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told a meeting with officials from the five countries’ railway authorities in Baku.

He said this corridor will cover such countries and regions as India, Pakistan, Southeast Asia and the Persian Gulf, and expressed confidence that the South-West route has a great future, Trend reports.

“The total length of the corridor is 7,654 kilometers. Our goal is to make it attractive,” Gurbanov said, adding delivery of cargo by rail will take 15 days.

The main goal is to create a new logistics product, attract a large flow of cargo to the corridor and make it popular, he noted.

