Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia aim to expand North-South transport corridor

A meeting of transport ministers from Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia is set to take place in Moscow on January 28, according to Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

She made the announcement at the 16th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. The Iranian minister noted that the focus of the meeting will be to boost transportation through the North-South transport corridor, with a goal to increase traffic to 15 million tons."I hope that all three countries will reach appropriate agreements on the development of transit activities within the North-South corridor at the meeting," Sadegh said.She also highlighted that trade between Iran and Azerbaijan grew by 20% last year, reaching a total of $580 million.According to her, the parties aim to increase transportation through the North-South transport corridor to 15 million tons."I hope that all three countries will reach appropriate agreements on the development of transit activities within the North-South corridor at the meeting to be held on January 28 in Moscow," Sadegh added.

