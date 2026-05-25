Former SNP chief Peter Murrell pleads guilty to embezzlement

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Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than £400,000 ($540,000) from party funds to finance a lavish lifestyle filled with luxury goods, high-end vehicles, and a motorhome.





Appearing in court on Monday, Murrell admitted to systematically diverting a total of £400,310.65 between August 2010 and January 2023. The final sum accepted in his guilty plea was roughly £60,000 less than the amount he was originally charged with stealing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Murrell is the former husband of Scotland's ex-First Minister and long-time SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon. Sturgeon resigned unexpectedly in 2023 just before she was arrested as part of the same financial investigation, known as Operation Branchform. She was officially cleared of any wrongdoing in March 2025.

The years-long police investigation initially centered on what happened to over £600,000 raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017. The money was supposed to be strictly ring-fenced for a future referendum campaign but was instead funneled into other accounts.

Where the money went: Court indictments revealed that Murrell used the stolen political donations to purchase multiple personal vehicles, a high-end motorhome, and luxury items from premium brands including Harrods and Estée Lauder.

"Peter Murrell has shown utter contempt for the high public trust placed in him," said Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston following the plea. "He abused his privileged position... to bankroll the lavish lifestyle he craved but could not afford."

The scandal has caused immense, long-term political embarrassment for the pro-independence SNP, which has dominated Scottish politics for nearly two decades. Following his guilty plea, Murrell was remanded in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

News.Az