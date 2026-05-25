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China's Xi, Serbia's Vučić hold talks in Beijing

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China's Xi, Serbia's Vučić hold talks in Beijing
Source: Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping has held talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić in Beijing, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

No further details of the meeting were immediately disclosed.

Earlier reports indicated that more than 30 agreements, along with several contracts involving Chinese companies, were expected to be signed during Vučić’s visit.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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