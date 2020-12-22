Azerbaijan is Georgia's 4th largest foreign trade partner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is the fourth largest main trade partner of Georgia, with the bilateral trade between the two countries totaling $831.349 million in January-November of 2020, Georgia`s National Statistics Service said.

For this period, Azerbaijan`s share in Georgia`s economy made up 8.1 percent. Turkey is Georgia`s largest trade partner with $1,429 billion, while Russia is second with $1,185 billion and China is third with $1,092 billion, official figures suggest.

News.Az