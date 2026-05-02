Meta risks platform changes in New Mexico court case

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A trial set to begin in New Mexico on Monday could lead to sweeping changes in how Meta Platforms operates its major services, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The company has warned that potential court-ordered measures might force it to withdraw from the state, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case will be heard by a judge in Santa Fe and stems from a lawsuit filed by Raúl Torrez, who accuses the social media giant of designing its platforms to be addictive for young users and failing to protect children from sexual exploitation.

At the center of the trial is whether Meta’s platforms constitute a “public nuisance” under New Mexico law. Such a determination could allow the court to impose broad remedies aimed at addressing alleged harms to minors. The proceedings are being closely monitored as states, municipalities and school districts across the United States pursue similar legal actions seeking industry-wide changes.

The trial marks the second phase of the lawsuit. In March, a jury found that Meta had violated state consumer protection laws by misrepresenting the safety of Facebook and Instagram for young users, ordering the company to pay $375 million in damages.

Concerns over children’s safety on social media platforms have been growing for years. Recently, Meta warned investors that increasing legal and regulatory pressure in both the United States and the European Union could significantly affect its business and financial performance.

According to court filings, Torrez’s office is expected to seek billions of dollars more in damages, along with a court order requiring substantial changes to Meta’s platforms for users in New Mexico.

Meta has said it has already taken extensive steps to improve safety for younger users and addressed many of the concerns raised by the state. In filings submitted last week, the company argued that some of the proposed changes would be impossible to implement and could ultimately force it to cease operations in New Mexico.

In a statement ahead of the trial, a Meta spokesperson criticized the lawsuit, saying the focus on a single platform overlooks the wide range of apps teenagers use daily. The company also argued that the proposed measures could infringe on parental rights and limit freedom of expression for residents of the state.

News.Az