Yangwang U9 Xtreme: BYD pushes into luxury with $3M electric supercar

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China's BYD has sold its most expensive electric vehicle to date, with the Yangwang U9 Xtreme fetching nearly $3 million at the Beijing Auto Show.

The high-performance electric supercar, which delivers around 3,000 horsepower, became the most expensive vehicle sold at the event, News.Az reports, citing the portal Electrek.

According to Li Yunfei, the model was priced at over 20 million yuan per unit.

While BYD is widely known for its affordable models such as the BYD Seagull (also marketed as Dolphin Surf in Europe), the BYD Dolphin, and the BYD Atto 3, the company has been steadily expanding into the luxury segment.

Beyond its core Dynasty and Ocean lineups, BYD has introduced several premium sub-brands, including Denza, Yangwang, and Fang Cheng Bao. Among these, Yangwang represents the top tier, focusing on cutting-edge performance and advanced technologies.

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme, unveiled in production form at the Beijing Auto Show, is built on a 1,200-volt platform and powered by four electric motors, producing a combined output of 2,977 horsepower (2,220 kW).

The model is extremely limited, with only 30 units available worldwide. Despite its exclusivity, it has achieved notable performance milestones. In September, it recorded a top speed of 496.22 km/h (308 mph), making it the fastest production car in history. Weeks later, BYD announced that the vehicle completed a lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:59.157, setting a record for the fastest production electric vehicle on the circuit.

Given the limited production run, some observers question whether it qualifies as a traditional “production vehicle.” Nevertheless, at nearly $3 million, it is BYD’s most expensive model to date. By comparison, the standard Yangwang U9 starts at around 1.8 million yuan (approximately $265,000) in China.

The vehicle also features BYD’s DiSus-X intelligent body control system, which enables advanced capabilities such as dynamic movement functions, including “dancing,” jumping, and even driving on three wheels.

News.Az