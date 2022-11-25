Azerbaijan is not only energy supplier for Europe by also energy transit country: Jamestown Foundation

Azerbaijan is not only an energy supplier for Europe but also an energy transit country, Vladimir Socor, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation, told journalists on the sidelines of an international conference held under the motto "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics" in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

Socor said he believes natural gas is going to remain the most important fuel for developed countries for a long time.

The senior fellow at Jamestown Foundation also praised the rapid development of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is rapidly developing thanks to the successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev,” he added.

