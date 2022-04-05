Azerbaijan, Israel signed two documents on cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Israel have signed two documents on cooperation, Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter account, News.az reports.

"The documents signed between the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan and “Rayzone Group”, a company operating in the field of cybersecurity, and Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC and “Mekorot”, a company specializing in water resources management, will facilitate the transfer of Israel's best practices to our country, the expansion of technological capabilities, the creation of a new platform for cooperation in the application of innovative tools, and will benefit both parties," wrote Mr. Jabbarov.

News.Az