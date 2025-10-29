Azerbaijan joins Rotterdam Convention

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has officially ratified the country’s accession to the Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent (PIC) Procedure for Certain Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides in International Trade.

Originally adopted in Rotterdam on September 10, 1998, the convention aims to enhance global chemical safety and support informed decision-making in the trade of potentially hazardous substances, News.Az reports, citing local media.

It establishes a list of covered chemicals and requires exporting countries to ensure that importing countries have consented to receive them.

The Rotterdam Convention does not ban or restrict chemicals outright, nor does it automatically compel countries to prohibit imports. Instead, it promotes safe trade through extensive information exchange, attention to national import decisions, and export control obligations.

The treaty primarily applies to industrial chemicals and pesticides that have been banned, severely restricted, or are considered highly hazardous in party countries. Azerbaijan’s ratification underscores its commitment to global chemical safety and responsible trade practices.

