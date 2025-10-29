Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on Republic Day, hails Türkiye’s growing global role

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has extended warm congratulations to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the people of Türkiye on the occasion of Republic Day.

In his message, the Azerbaijani leader praised Türkiye's achievements under Erdogan’s leadership, noting the country’s growing influence in global affairs and its principled efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

"Thanks to your visionary and decisive leadership, Türkiye today is achieving new heights in all fields, registering great successes, and being recognized as a strong and influential state with a significant voice in international affairs," Aliyev said.

He highlighted the enduring "one nation, two states" bond between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, emphasizing that relations have reached a strategic level with the Shusha Declaration and continue to deepen across political, economic, and cultural spheres. "It is a source of great pride that Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations, rooted in the unshakable will of our peoples and based on the principle of 'one nation, two states,' have reached the highest level," the letter adds.

Recalling Erdogan's recent visit to Gabala for the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Aliyev underscored Türkiye’s role in strengthening unity within the Turkic world and enhancing the organization’s international standing.

The message expressed confidence that the strong foundation of Azerbaijani–Turkish cooperation would continue to expand, serving both peoples’ interests and promoting regional peace, security, and prosperity.

Aliyev also wished Erdogan good health, happiness, and continued success, while conveying his best wishes for lasting peace and well-being to the Republic of Türkiye and its citizens.

News.Az