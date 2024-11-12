Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China set to build new intermodal cargo terminal at Baku port

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China have formed a joint venture to build a new Intermodal Cargo Terminal at Baku Port.

The relevant agreement was signed by Taleh Ziyadov, Director General of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC, Nurlan Sauranbayev, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Railways SC, and Yuan Xiaojun, General Manager of Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co Ltd, News.Az reports.The project will involve the creation and expansion of the terminal’s infrastructure on a 40-hectare site within the Baku Port area, located in the Alat settlement.The Port of Baku, located on the ancient Silk Road connecting Europe and Asia, is a prime transport and logistics hub of Eurasia.It covers an area of 400 hectares. Being an important segment of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the Port of Baku with its modern operating system provides prompt cargo services, as well as has at its disposal open and covered storage facilities designed for all types of cargo.It is located 70 km from the capital Baku, at the junction of the main railways and highways of Azerbaijan and has 13 berths, including a Ro-Ro, a ferry terminal and a general cargo terminal. With the completion of the first stage of port construction in 2018, its capacity increased to 15 million tons of cargo and 100,000 TEU equivalent containers. A project for the second stage of port construction is also being developed, after the implementation of which its annual throughput capacity can be increased to 25 million tons and 500,000 TEU containers.

News.Az