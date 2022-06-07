Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission to meet next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will hold its next session in Nur-Sultan on July 4-5, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov told journalists in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to the diplomat, the session will focus on the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in various areas.

Abdykarimov pointed out a recent growth in bilateral trade despite the pandemic.

The ambassador also announced that the countries are setting up a business council Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan.

News.Az