Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor project

Azerbaijan and Central Asian country of Kazakhstan have discussed joint projects related to Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, Azerbaijan Railway company’s press service has reported.

During the online meeting held between the two countries railway operators – Azerbaijan Railway and Kazakhstan Railway companies – the sides discussed the pilot project on creation of the digital corridor in the Trans Caspian International Transport Corridor, paperless execution of documents during cargo transportation on the route.

They reviewed the implementation of the task to establish a joint venture and listened to a report by Kazmortransflot company that oversees the activity of the Aktau-Baku-Aktau route.

Moreover, the tariffs for the carriage of coal cargoes along the Trans Caspian International Transport Corridor were determined and these tariffs will be in force until the end of 2020.

Additionally, a memorandum of cooperation between the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor and the TRACECA corridor was discussed and a protocol was adopted and signed at the end of the meeting.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor was established in February 2014 with the participation of relevant agencies involved in cargo transportation of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia. Lately, Ukraine, Romania and Poland have joined the association.

Currently the route begins in the Chinese port of Lianyungang and passes through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, expanding further to Europe either through Georgian Black Sea Ports or through Turkey by Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway.

The Trans Caspian transport rout is one of China’s Belt and Road Initiative important integrated trade corridor. This 6,500 km long corridor enhances the development and growth of Central Asia and the Caucasus by increasing regional trade, investment and infrastructure.

(c) Azernews

News.Az

News.Az