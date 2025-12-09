Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan explore boosting agricultural trade

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have held in-depth discussions on increasing the trade turnover of agricultural products, as well as exploring opportunities for cooperation in livestock, seed production, and multilateral collaboration within international organizations, according to Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry.

During a meeting with a delegation led by Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobayev in Baku on Tuesday, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov noted that cooperation between the two countries in all areas is dynamically developing, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Mentioning discussions held during the meeting of agriculture ministers of the Organization of Turkic States in Issyk-Kul in June, the minister emphasized that there is great potential for collaboration between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in livestock, scientific research, education, establishment of joint processing facilities, digitalization of agriculture, and agribusiness.

Mammadov also pointed out that organizing joint business forums with the participation of entrepreneurs from both countries and the continuous exchange of information regarding export potential could positively impact the expansion of trade turnover in agricultural products. He also noted that Azerbaijan has vast experience in the digitalization of agriculture and agricultural insurance and is ready to share this expertise with Kyrgyzstan in these areas.

Torobayev, in turn, stated that his country intends to further develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in all sectors, including agriculture. He highlighted the significant potential for collaboration in the agricultural sector between the two countries and noted that the development of bilateral relations would allow for more effective use of this potential.

Torobayev expressed keen interest in Azerbaijan's experience in horticulture, digitalization of agriculture, organization of agricultural services, agricultural insurance mechanisms, and the construction and operation of greenhouses and refrigerated warehouses. He emphasized that establishing close cooperation in these areas would serve the interests of both sides.

The parties agreed to organize a visit by a high-level Kyrgyz delegation to Azerbaijan in the near future to study Azerbaijan's experience in these areas.