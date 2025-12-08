Baku hosts 6th Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan commission meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation held its sixth session in Baku on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding joint investment projects.

The meeting, co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Bakyt Torobayev, highlighted the importance of historical and cultural ties, regular political dialogue and reciprocal visits by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Japarov, which have elevated relations to a strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Officials noted that trade between the two countries increased by more than 94 per cent in the first ten months of 2025 compared with the same period last year.

Key agreements reached at the session included expanding joint investment projects, developing a resort city on Lake Issyk-Kul, implementing the 2024–2025 energy roadmap and enhancing cooperation between Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Kyrgyzneftegaz. The commission’s seventh session will be held in Kyrgyzstan.

Following the meeting, the Kyrgyz delegation visited the Azercosmos Space Agency. They are also scheduled to tour Baku Shipyard LLC and the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery on Tuesday.

News.Az