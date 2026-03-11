UNCTAD aims to boost cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 11, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, met with Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), who is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the 13th Global Baku Forum.

The meeting addressed different aspects and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, as well as regional and international issues, the situation in the Middle East, and the impact of the war on the global economy and trade, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s initiatives in enhancing global and regional energy security, promoting trade and investment, supporting sustainable development, fostering economic diversification, and advancing communication and transport sectors.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts to expand regional and global trade partnership, foster transport and logistics infrastructure, promote traditional and alternative energy projects, and develop international trade routes.

In this regard, the meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening Azerbaijan’s position as a transit and logistics hub and enhancing cooperation within the framework of the Middle Corridor.

The officials also reviewed the rising tensions in the Middle East and the repercussions of the war, expressing their concern over the current situation.

The meeting also addressed other matters of mutual interest.

News.Az