Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission on trade, economic co-op

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbayev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Orujov, according to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed the results of Kazakbayev's visit to Baku on July 1-3, 2021, as well as the initiatives of the Kyrgyz side to establish strategic partnership relations between the two states, the creation of an Interstate Council at the level of heads of state, the creation of an interregional platform ‘Central Asia - South Caucasus’ (5+3) and the renewal of agreements on the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Investment Fund.

Orujov noted that the Azerbaijani side fully supports all the initiatives of Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, the parties expressed their readiness to hold a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the countries in the fall of 2021.

Kazakbayev informed about the internal political situation in Kyrgyzstan and the upcoming elections to the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan.

The parties expressed a common opinion on the need to implement joint projects, as well as to complete the construction of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Friendship Park and a secondary school in the city of Bishkek.

The minister thanked the Azerbaijani side for the humanitarian aid provided in the form of 40,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister invited the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to attend the solemn events timed to the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kyrgyzstan.

News.Az