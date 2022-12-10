Azerbaijan launches portal providing online ticketing for intercity and interregional regular bus routes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport continues to take measures to improve the transport system and service quality in passenger transport, News.Az reports.

The biletim.az portal, which provides online ticketing for intercity and interregional regular bus routes, was launched as part of the work done towards electronization of services provided by AYNA, as well as ensuring digital transformation in the field. The portal has several advantages in terms of saving time, ensuring customer satisfaction, increasing turnover of cashless payments in the country. The online ticketing system will gradually cover all carriers and bus stations operating in this area.

Biletim mobile app is also available. The mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

Tickets will go on sale ten days in advance.

To buy a ticket, passengers must visit the website biletim.az and register. A QR code-based ticket must be presented in paper or electronic format to the driver or platform controller for approval before the trip.

Starting from 15 December, citizens can buy tickets online via biletim.az.

News.Az