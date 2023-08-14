Azerbaijan leads in mobile network speed in Caucasus, Central Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's mobile performance outshines its regional peers across Central Asia and Caucasian countries, Ookla Principal Analyst Sylwia Kechiche told Trend.

According to Kechiche, the Azerbaijani government has been investing in expanding and upgrading the country's broadband infrastructure to support the increasing demand for internet services and enable digital transformation, which is a crucial pillar of economic growth.

"In June 2023, Azerbaijan ranked in 59th place for mobile with a median 40.39 Mbps download speed, ahead of Kazakhstan (68th), Georgia (74th), Armenia (81st), Kyrgyzstan (82nd), and Uzbekistan (107th)," she said.

Azerbaijan outperforms the above countries due to the proliferation of 4G technology, the analyst explained.

Besides, according to her, continued investment in this technology has increased 4G speeds from a median download speed of 33.75 Mbps in June 2022 to 43.46 Mbps in June this year.

Kechiche added that 4G availability has also increased, from 73.1 percent in June 2022 to 80.5 percent in June 2023.

In May 2023, Azerbaijan ranked 59th out of 140 countries in terms of mobile data download speed and 116th out of 180 countries in terms of broadband internet data transfer speed.

