Azerbaijan logs 9 new daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

9 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 9 patients has been recovered, News.az reports.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,812, with 821,451 recoveries and 10,273 deaths, while treatment of 88 others is underway.

A total of 7,617,895 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

News.Az