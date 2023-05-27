Azerbaijan logs 9 new daily COVID-19 cases
- 27 May 2023 18:36
9 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 9 patients has been recovered, News.az reports.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,812, with 821,451 recoveries and 10,273 deaths, while treatment of 88 others is underway.
A total of 7,617,895 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.