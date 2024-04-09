+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan marks Ramadan Holiday.

This year, the first day of the Ramadan month coincides with March 11th in the Gregorian calendar. According to the information provided by the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, this year the Ramadan holiday coincides with April 10th in the Gregorian calendar.

The time for giving Zakat al-Fitr, one of the important acts of fasting, is after the evening prayer on the last day of Ramadan - the evening of the holiday. According to the Fatwa of the Qazis Council, it is recommended to give 10-15 manats of Zakat al-Fitr per person.

Eid prayers will be performed in all mosques in Azerbaijan. The time for Eid prayer in Baku is set for 09:00 am at the Ajdarbey Mosque and 09:00 am at the Tezepir Mosque.

Based on the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the "Changing the Places of Work and Rest Days" in connection with the Ramadan holiday, in order to ensure the continuity of working and resting days, the places of April 12, 2024, and April 6, 2024, have been changed.

This year, April 10th and 11th are the days of Ramadan. As April 13th and 14th coincide with Saturday and Sunday, a total of 5 days - April 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th will be non-working days in connection with the Ramadan holiday. April 6th, which falls on Saturday, will be a working day.

News.Az

