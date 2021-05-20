Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan may soon lift outdoor mask mandate

Azerbaijan may soon lift outdoor mask mandate imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Yagut Garayeva, Head of the Department of Prevention and Control of Diseases of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

In this regard, the corresponding rules are being prepared, Garayeva said, 

"In the coming days, solutions will be announced directly related to the use of outdoor masks," she added.


News.Az 

