Azerbaijan MoD: Next special training courses successfully completed in Combined Arms Army (VIDEO)

Combined Arms Army held a graduation ceremony on the occasion of the successful completion of the Warrant officers and Long-term active military servicemen Courses, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told News.az.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity, the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers emphasized the importance of lessons and training classes and congratulated the graduates.

Deputy Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Mahammad Hasanov pointed out that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, important reforms are being carried out to further increase the level of army development and its combat readiness even after the Patriotic War. It was stated that providing the Azerbaijan Army with professional military personnel is one of the main issues. For this, special attention is paid to the special training courses held in the Army, and the youth who have completed the courses successfully use the experience, theoretical and practical knowledge gained during the lessons and training classes.

After the speeches, the graduates were presented with certificates and gifts. The course leader attached the graduation emblem to the symbolic stump, and the graduates solemnly marched in front of the podium.

In the end, a photo was taken.

News.Az