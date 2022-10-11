Azerbaijan, Moldova record trade growth in 2022 – deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-August of this year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova quadrupled to reach $13.5 million compared to the same period last year, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and representatives of local business circles in Baku, News.Az reports.

Mammadov added that in comparison with the same period in 2021, the volume of exports from Azerbaijan to Moldova has increased by almost 13 times this year.

