Military ships approaching Strait of Hormuz ‘violation of ceasefire’, IRGC warns

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC said it would deliver a “firm and decisive” response to any such violation, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“The Naval Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declares that, contrary to the false claims by some enemy officials, the Strait of Hormuz remains open under intelligent control and management,” it said.

The IRGC added that civilian vessels are permitted to transit the strategic waterway under “specific regulations”.

However, it stressed that “for military vessels that, under any title or pretext, intend to approach the Strait of Hormuz, [such action] will be regarded as a violation of the ceasefire and will be met with a severe response”.

The warning came after US Central Command said two American warships, the USS Frank Peterson and USS Michael Murphy, transited the Strait of Hormuz “as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines.”