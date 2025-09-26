Azerbaijan names flag bearers for 3rd CIS Games opening ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

Karate champion Asiman Gurbanli and taekwondo athlete Zemfira Hasanzade will carry Azerbaijan’s national flag at the opening ceremony of the 3rd CIS Games, set for September 28 at Ganja City Stadium.

Gurbanli is one of Azerbaijan’s most accomplished athletes, boasting three European titles, a 2019 European Games victory, a win at the 3rd Islamic Solidarity Games, and a silver medal from the 2011 World Championships, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Zemfira Hasanzade is a bronze medalist at the European Championships in Olympic weight categories and a youth European champion.

The opening ceremony of the 3rd CIS Games will be held on September 28, while the closing ceremony is set for October 8 in Ganja. Competitions will take place across 12 sports venues in Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi.

