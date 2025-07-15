Over 1,800 athletes to compete at 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan

As many as 1,846 athletes and 2,666 representatives from 8 countries will join the 3rd CIS Games to be held in Azerbaijan.

According to the Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan will represent 349 athletes, Russia - 263, Kazakhstan - 259, Uzbekistan - 257, Belarus - 255, Tajikistan - 202, Turkmenistan - 170 and Kyrgyzstan - 85, News.Az reports.

The 3rd CIS Games will be held from 28 September to 8 October this year across seven cities of Azerbaijan - Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol and Khankendi.

The competitions will be held across 12 sports venues.

Athletes, official representatives from CIS and the guest countries are expected to participate in the Games.

