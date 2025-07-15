Yandex metrika counter

Over 1,800 athletes to compete at 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan

  • Sports
  • Share
Over 1,800 athletes to compete at 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan
Photo: Idman.biz

As many as 1,846 athletes and 2,666 representatives from 8 countries will join the 3rd CIS Games to be held in Azerbaijan.

According to the Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan will represent 349 athletes, Russia - 263, Kazakhstan - 259, Uzbekistan - 257, Belarus - 255, Tajikistan - 202, Turkmenistan - 170 and Kyrgyzstan - 85, News.Az reports.

The 3rd CIS Games will be held from 28 September to 8 October this year across seven cities of Azerbaijan - Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol and Khankendi.

The competitions will be held across 12 sports venues.

Athletes, official representatives from CIS and the guest countries are expected to participate in the Games.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      