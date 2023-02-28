Azerbaijan: Next stage of ‘Great Return’ to Zangilan’s Aghali village begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next stage of the 'Great Return' to the village of Aghali in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district has begun, News.Az reports.

At this stage, a total of 20 families (94 people) will be resettled in the village of Aghali.

Some 10 families (50 people) are going to be relocated today, and the other 10 families (44 people) - on March 3.

Fuad Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs, said a total of 86 families (420 people) have been relocated to the Aghali village as part of the 'Great Return' program.

Most of the resettled former IDPs live in more difficult conditions. Residents will be provided with jobs by appropriate institutions in accordance with their professional qualifications and skills. They will work in various government agencies, catering facilities, construction, and industrial companies.

All infrastructure conditions have been created for the relocated population: a public services center, a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, catering facilities, etc.

The resettlement process is planned to continue in the coming months.

News.Az