Azerbaijan, OPEC Fund review prospects for joint activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with President of the OPEC Fund for International Development Abdulhamid Alkhalifa.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), News.Az reports.

“Within the framework of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group, we were pleased to meet with Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, the President of the OPEC Fund for International Development,” Minister Jabbarov posted on X.

The minister said their discussions focused on sustainable development, the efficient use of resources, and key areas of bilateral cooperation.

“We also reviewed prospects for joint activities within the scope of infrastructure projects,” he emphasized.

News.Az