Azerbaijan opens new school in Vietnam after Typhoon Yagi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new wing has been inaugurated at Tran Phu Primary School in Lục Yên commune, Lào Cai Province in northeastern Vietnam. It was built with support from the Republic of Azerbaijan and funding from the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help address the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, which struck on September 7–8, 2024.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by officials from Lào Cai Province, members of the public, and the ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to Vietnam, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Vu Thi Hien Hanh, Vice Chairwoman of the Lào Cai Provincial People’s Committee, described the opening of the new school building as a symbol of Azerbaijan–Vietnam friendship and expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s support for education in Lục Yên commune.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Shovgi Mehdizade, highlighted the long-standing friendship between the two countries, noting that a strategic partnership was established during the visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, to Azerbaijan last May, opening new avenues for cooperation.

Ambassador Mehdizade presented the school with photos and books, and a plaque recognizing Azerbaijan’s contribution was unveiled.

The three-story Tran Phu Primary School building, covering 825 square meters, will serve approximately 1,400 students. Typhoon Yagi, the most severe storm to hit Vietnam in 70 years, claimed 325 lives, injured nearly 2,000 people, and caused an estimated $3.5 billion in damage.

Azerbaijan has a history of providing humanitarian assistance to Vietnam, including the construction of schools in Hà Giang in 2018 and support for a school for visually impaired children in Hanoi.

News.Az