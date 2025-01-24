Azerbaijan, Pakistan fourth round of political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 23-24, Islamabad hosted the 4th round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The meeting was chaired by Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, and Amna Baloch, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, News.az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. As the consultations unfolded, the parties conversed on cooperation across various domains, including politics, economics, trade, agriculture, education, culture, energy, tourism and others. They highlighted the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and their positive impact on many areas of bilateral relations.Both sides described President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Pakistan last year and the bilateral agreements signed during the visit, as well as Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif 's participation in the COP29 Leaders' Summit in Baku, as a new stage in the dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, built on friendship and brotherhood. They also lauded the high level relations.Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov highlighted Azerbaijan's peace agenda, the normalization process with Armenia, the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, and investment projects.The discussions also highlighted cooperation on international platforms, regional issues, and other topics of mutual interest.Elnur Mammadov was also received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of developing strategic cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the importance of high-level reciprocal visits, and other issues of mutual concern.On January 24, Elnur Mammadov also addressed the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Commission.

News.Az