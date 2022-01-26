Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull expansion of economic relations (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov has met with President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo and President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Idrees in Karachi.

Khazar Farhadov stressed the importance of expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries. Ambassador Farhadov touched upon the activities of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission, which plays an important role in strengthening economic ties, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani ambassador also noted the significance of reciprocal visits of the two countries` businessmen.

Farhadov made presentations on industrial parks in Azerbaijan, especially the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as investment opportunities in the liberated territories.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo and Muhammad Idrees hailed the high-level relations between the two countries. They expressed readiness to contribute to the deepening of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

News.Az