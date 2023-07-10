Azerbaijan plans to invest in reconstruction of aluminum plant in Tajikistan

Azerbaijan plans to invest in reconstruction of aluminum plant in Tajikistan

Azerbaijan plans to invest in the reconstruction of an aluminum plant in Tajikistan, according to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, News.Az reports.

An agreement was reached at the 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in Baku.

The agreement envisages Azerbaijan’s participation in attracting investments for the reconstruction of "Tajikistan Aluminum Company" OJSC, Tajikstan’s export of aluminum, cryolite and aluminum fluoride to Azerbaijan and import of aluminum oxide from Azerbaijan to Tajikistan.

