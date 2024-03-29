Azerbaijan plans to launch construction of four new renewable energy plants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to lay the foundations of four new renewable energy plants within the Green World Solidarity Day, said the country’s energy minister.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov made the remarks at a meeting of the Commission established by the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on additional measures for the implementation of projects in the field of use of renewable energy sources, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, Parviz Shahbazov, who is also the chairman of the Commission, drew attention to the issues on the agenda in connection with the implementation of the order, spoke about the progress of projects over the past period from the last meeting and emphasized that it is planned to lay the foundations of four new renewable energy plants within the Green World Solidarity Year.

Then, according to the agenda of the meeting, the Secretariat's report on the work done since the last session of the commission was heard. Information on the process of identifying water bodies intended for offshore wind energy projects as areas of renewable energy sources was presented.

At the meeting, discussions were also held on the work done in connection with the projects implemented with Masdar, hydrogen production, as well as the measures taken in connection with the Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor project and other current issues.

Representatives from the Ministries of Energy, Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, Emergency Situations, Finance, Justice, Agriculture, Digital Development and Transport, Defense, SOCAR, Azerenergy OJSC, Azerishiq OJSC, Central Bank, State Maritime and Port Agency, State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, AREA, Geodesy and Cartography Agency,Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Azerbaijan Scientific-Research and Design Institute Power Engineering Institute LLC attended the meeting.

News.Az