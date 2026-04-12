Qatar fully restores daytime maritime navigation

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Qatar has announced the full resumption of maritime navigation for all types of vessels, marking a step toward normalization of operations in its waters, News.az reports.

According to the Qatar Ministry of Transport, navigation for all maritime vessels and ships has been restored on Sunday, April 12, 2026, operating daily from 06:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m.

The statement, carried by Qatar News Agency, also confirmed that vessels licensed for fishing activities are permitted to sail throughout the entire day, in line with previous regulations.

The move signals a gradual easing of earlier restrictions, allowing broader maritime activity while maintaining specific conditions for different categories of vessels.

News.Az