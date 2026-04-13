Orbán concedes defeat as Tisza secures landslide victory in Hungary

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Hungary’s long-serving prime minister Viktor Orbán has conceded defeat in the country’s parliamentary election after partial official results showed a sweeping victory for Péter Magyar and his Tisza party, News.az reports.

“Prime Minister Viktor Orbán just called to congratulate us on our victory,” Magyar wrote on social media on Sunday as results continued to come in.

Early data indicates that the opposition has secured a landslide win, marking a dramatic shift in the political landscape of Hungary.

The outcome signals a major turning point after more than a decade of Orbán’s rule, during which his Fidesz party dominated Hungarian politics and played a key role in shaping the country’s domestic agenda and its often tense relations with the European Union.

News.Az