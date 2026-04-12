United Arab Emirates authorities warn drivers ahead of rainy weekend

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Authorities in the United Arab Emirates, along with automotive experts, have issued a warning to drivers ahead of an expected rainy weekend, urging increased caution on the roads.

Officials say that wet conditions can make roads slippery and significantly affect braking performance, even when the asphalt appears dry. Experts note that moisture can form a thin film on brake discs and pads, briefly delaying the system’s response, News.az reports.

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Drivers are being advised to prepare their vehicles in advance of the плохая weather. Mechanics recommend checking the condition of brake components, as well as tyres, warning that worn tread reduces the ability to disperse water and can lead to a loss of grip.

Particular attention should also be paid to ABS sensors. If these are dirty or damaged, electronic systems may not function as expected, increasing the risk during sudden braking.

Authorities are urging motorists to maintain a greater distance between vehicles, avoid sharp manoeuvres and not rely solely on the visual condition of the road surface. Experts caution that even when roads look dry, small amounts of water can remain in surface depressions.

They also stress that vibrations felt in the steering wheel when the anti-lock braking system is activated are normal and not a sign of malfunction.

Simple precautions such as checking brakes, tyre pressure and fluid levels before driving in wet weather can help reduce risks. Officials warn that braking distances may increase by up to twice in rainy conditions, making careful driving and proper vehicle maintenance essential for road safety.

News.Az