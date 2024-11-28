Azerbaijan pledged to spend AZN 29 bln on restoration of Karabakh until 2027: Fitch Solutions
Ongoing reconstruction in Karabakh will keep investment elevated in 2025, says country report by Fitch Solutions (FS), a company belonging to Fitch Group, News.az reports.
Investment will remain an important contributor to headline growth adding 1.5pp in 2025, compared to 1.7pp in 2024.
The government of Azerbaijan is investing heavily in Nagorno-Karabakh to fully reintegrate the formerly contested region with Azerbaijan proper. Indeed, between 2022 and 2026 the government has pledged to spend USD17bn on the region.
Much of this spending will be on infrastructure including renewable energy infrastructure which – eventually – will help to boost electricity exports to neighbouring Turkiye and Georgia.
Boosting non-oil exports, such as green electricity, is a key part of the government’s decarbonisation and diversification strategy.
