Azerbaijan-Poland business meeting due in Baku

Baku will host the Azerbaijan-Poland business meeting on May 17, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said in a message on May 1.

The meeting will be held during the visit of a Polish business delegation to Azerbaijan, Trend reports. Seven Polish companies specialized in agriculture and food sector are planning to attend to the event.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan's trade with Poland amounted to $18.23 million in the first three months of 2018, indicating a 42 percent growth compared to the same period in 2017.

