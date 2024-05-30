Azerbaijan prioritizes creation of competitive industrial base - economy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's priority task is to create a competitive industrial base, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the second Sea Breeze Investment Forum dedicated to the opportunities of corporate and private investments in real estate, News.az reports.

"The primary objective of our state is economic diversification. While our past successes have largely been driven by effective policies in developing Azerbaijan's hydrocarbon and energy resources, our focus over the last decade has shifted towards diversifying the economy, establishing a competitive industrial base, nurturing the service sector, and positioning Azerbaijan as an attractive business destination with favorable tax regulations," stated the minister.He further noted that Azerbaijan aims to create favorable living and recreational conditions, necessitating the development of soft infrastructure."Significant attention is dedicated to investing in education. We firmly believe that the quality of human capital determines the country's standing in the modern world, and this emphasis on education will only grow," Jabbarov emphasized.

News.Az