Azerbaijan proved itself to be reliable energy partner - UK envoy

Azerbaijan has proven itself to be a reliable energy partner, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said on Twitter on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The UK diplomat on Wednesday took part in the opening of the Baku Energy Week.

“I am pleased to attend the opening of the Baku Energy Week,” he said.

“Azerbaijan has proven itself to be a reliable energy partner and contributes to the energy security of Europe. The UK welcomes Azerbaijan's commitments in COP26 and hopes to set more ambitious goals,” Ambassador Sharp added.

News.Az