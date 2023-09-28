Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan provides update on weapons, ammunition confiscated in Garabagh

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region as of 18:00 on September 28, News.az reports.

The updated list includes:

Weapons

1. Small arms – 1151

2. Grenade launchers – 84

3. Guns and howitzers – 16

4. Mortars – 39

5. Anti–tank weapons - 22

6. Air defense – 132

Equipment

1. Armored vehicles – 18

2. Automotive equipment – 120

3. Trailers – 21

4. Auxiliary equipment – 5

Ammunition

1. Rockets – 984

2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 2722

3. Anti–aircraft cannon shells - 2627

4. Mortar shells – 6653

5. Grenades – 2266

6. Hand grenades – 1368

7. Cartridges – 652842

8. Other ammunition – 2132

Devices

1. Optical devices – 216

2. Other devices - 31

Supplies

1. Means of individual supply – 677

2. Installations of various weapons - 8

3. Other means of supply – 2076


News.Az 

