Ilham Aliyev meets European Council president in Baku

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of the European Council António Costa in Baku on March 11, 2026

The leaders began their meeting with a joint photo, marking the start of discussions focused on strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and the European Union, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Details of the talks were not immediately disclosed, but the meeting underscores ongoing diplomatic engagement and cooperation at the highest level between Baku and Brussels.

